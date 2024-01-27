The Legacy of Holocaust Survivors: Replicating Auschwitz Tattoos

Rony Cohen doesn’t remember any particular moment when she first became aware of the number tattooed on her grandmother’s arm. It was just always there. Cohen says she felt as if she had experienced the Holocaust herself, in a different cycle of her own life. It featured in her dreams. It permeated family life, as did the self-imposed interdiction on talking about the past and the absence of relatives. The legacy of starvation was never far from the surface. Food was used to soothe.

There was no waste. Her grandfather finished every crumb from every plate. The impact the Holocaust has had through the generations runs deep. Quite how we remember the past and its legacy varies hugely. Cohen is one of a small but growing number of the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors who have replicated the Auschwitz death camp tattoo on their own bod





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Tasmanian police officer used positions to abuse teenage boysAn interim report has found former police officer Paul Reynolds used his job and positions in community sport to abuse teenage boys over three decades. Victim-survivors told an independent review his position of authority in the community made it nearly impossible to speak out about Senior Sergeant Reynolds' offending.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Holocaust survivors ask Australians to ‘denounce antisemitism and hatred’Broader Jewish community in Australia this week marked 30 days since 7 October Hamas attacks with vigils and candle-lighting ceremonies

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Philippines: Super Typhoon Haiyan survivors commemorate 10th anniversary of devastating stormSurvivors in the Philippines hold prayers and light candles to remember the more than 7,000 dead or missing in one of the strongest storms ever recorded

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Our voices will be heard’: survivors herald court ruling against tactics used by Australian churches to avoid abuse claimsLawyers and abuse survivors call on institutions to cease using stays and for legislation to reopen past cases where tactic was used

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »