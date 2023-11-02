The left lane on a motorway is for the virtuous and the good. That’s why I love it

Lane discipline is a particular thing for particular people. I’m most definitely one of those people. I’ll keep to the left-hand lane so assiduously that if it was a contest I’d undoubtedly be in contention for the title. Proceeding along a quiet motorway at a stately 70mph, I will move into the middle lane only to overtake, before neatly slotting back into the left-hand lane. For this is the lane of the worthy, the disciplined, the considerate. It is the lane of the good.

Perhaps, during my time in the middle lane, I will notice another vehicle ahead in the left lane that I will also soon have cause to overtake. If this good soul is hundreds of metres away, I will, of course, return to the left lane, even though I know I will soon have to move out of it again in order to go past. Even if this slower vehicle is nearer, I will, with the stickling devotion of a true believer, return to the left lane, however briefly.

I will do all this even if there is nobody, but nobody, behind me in the middle lane wanting to get past. This is virtue-signalling of the very barmiest order because – apart from the possibly alarmed drivers of the two vehicles I’m overtaking – I’m in effect signalling my virtue to no one at all. If there’s no one in my rear view mirror to appreciate the gesture, it can only be between me and my God. Does a tree falling in a forest make a noise if there’s no one within earshot? Of course it does.

Such piety is never a good look. Like anybody who considers themself to be without sin, I find it quite impossible to forgive the sinner. If I’m motoring worthily in the left lane and come across someone in the middle lane overtaking no one at all, the simmering cauldron of righteous indignation inside me starts to bubble towards boiling point. My fury threatens to spiral out of control. “Ooh,” as the comedian Stu Francis used to put it. “I could crush a grape.

