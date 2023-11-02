‘The last hug I gave her’: Priscilla Presley opens up about daughter’s death

"Then we went and sat down, and she said, ‘Mum, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.’ I go ‘Of course, are you OK?’""Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her," Priscilla said.

Two days later Priscilla received a call from her ex-husband Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 until 1994, that Lisa-Marie was in West Hills hospital in Los Angeles. "Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her. He took his own life, and he was the love of her life, that child, she adored him. She would do anything for him, anything," Priscilla said.

She remembered being in Memphis when Lisa Marie said words to the effect of,"Mum, I don’t know if I want to be here" before bringing up Ben's death.

