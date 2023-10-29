‘The ironic, metrosexual lothario’: how Matthew Perry captured the spirit of the age

Never intended as a leading man … Perry in Friends, the show he never managed to shrug off, despite forays into film.Never intended as a leading man … Perry in Friends, the show he never managed to shrug off, despite forays into film.in his puckish, self-mocking memoir, “changed the way that America spoke.” The actor’s bold words were true – but only up to a point.

He was way better character before he got together with Monica. And he was a way better character when he hated his job Perry always said how much like his character he was, to the extent that when he auditioned for the role, he went completely off script and just started delivering more material: he wrote 10 jokes for every episode, reliably got two in. His particulars were telling: an only child whose parents divorced when he was one. His real-life dad was an alcoholic, later recovered, an actor but small-time. His mother was press aide to Pierre Trudeau, a former Canadian prime minister.

Perry’s romantic history was, of course, chequered, which is to say, eventful, but nothing lasted. The details of his relationship with Julia Roberts are so 1990s it is unreal: he wooed her by fax (yes, kids, this was a thing). And Perry dumped Roberts to avoid getting dumped himself, he said later, relaying deliciously: “I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face.” It was a move that had all the logic of Chandler Bing himself. headtopics.com

That 2022 memoir, called Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, concluded with a thankful utterance that was no less credible for being obligatory in a recovering addict: “At this point in my life,” he wrote, “the words of gratitude pour out of me because I should be dead, and yet somehow, I am not.”

