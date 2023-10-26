The impossible deal? Why it’s so hard to trade for Pick 1 — and what it’s really worth

There are so many factors that change that answer. Which player is available there? What picks do I have to use to get it, and can I get other picks to use in the deal? And in the bigger picture, do I need a lot of talent or just one top guy?

Clearly, having the first pick is different to having the second. Regardless of the prospect you want, it’s just that knowledge you have the entire draft pool on offer. It’s security. So far, they haven’t been convinced to give up the pick. And it’s worth asking why, when you see the offers that are out there.

Melbourne's best bid so far is quite a bit stronger in one way, but weaker in a more critical way. They've offered up picks 6, 11, 42 and their future first-rounder for just pick 1. This year, the top WA prospect is Daniel Curtin, a key defender with the ability to play in the midfield (since that's where he spent most of his junior footy before a growth spurt) - who could go anywhere from second to sixth, on the latest reports.

Let’s get one thing clear: they’re not straight-up swapping picks 2 and 3 for pick 1. If you see anyone suggesting that as a good deal for the Kangaroos, or even as a “fair price”, make sure to never hire them as a list manager.

It's clear the Kangaroos know this - partially because they're not fools - because their offers which have become public have included them getting an extra pick back. When you're talking about swapping these high selections, something has to sweeten the deal, because it's so very hard to strike the right value.

But there’s the obvious threat you give up another top-three pick next year, and at that point you’re basically making the same trade as 2 and 3 for 1.If the Kangaroos were willing to really gamble, and could get some handy picks back - maybe the Eagles’ 23 and their future second? - it could be the right price. Especially because the very nature of a future pick weakens its value; you know way less about who you can use it on, and even where it will fall.

