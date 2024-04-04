The Importance of Budget Choices

Whether Australia’s budget has a surplus tells us little about the government’s worth – it’s all on the choices made. Do you direct the resources of the economy on things that produce good outcomes for Australians, or spend $4.6bn to improve the UK economy? And as with all budgets, the choices made matter much more than any big numbers that get the media attention.

The first thing to remember about budgets is caring about whether or not the budget is in surplus or deficit is a rather silly endeavor. That’s no big deal, but the error determines a lot of the media and political narrative. If you get more revenue than forecast you look like a genius. If it goes the other way, journalists write that you can’t manage the economy. The 2022-23 budget, for example, was first forecast in 2019 to be a surplus of $9bn. By 2021 the forecast was for a deficit of nearly $100bn. The budget papers state that the extra $18bn came mostly from $1

