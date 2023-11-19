The Importance of Braille for the Vision-Impaired

Advocates say there is no substitute for braille when it comes to the literacy and communication skills of the vision-impaired. Braille is nearly two centuries old, but, rather than being supplanted by new technology, advocates say the script is having a new lease on life. From birth, Graeme Innes can’t remember the last time he sat down to read a book in braille. Instead, he listens to audiobooks.

Yet Innes, who is Australia’s former disability discrimination commissioner, and Vision Australia’s first chair, still uses braille every day. To seeing eyes, braille reads like an indecipherable morse code. Invented by Louis Braille in 1824, the 64 character script, made up of a matrix of six dots, was developed as a means of efficient communication for blind people. By the 2000s, however, the advance of technology led many to believe that braille would become redundant; teaching braille declined and many vision-impaired young people did not learn it





🏆92. GuardianAus » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Albanese and Biden stress importance of AUKUS pact amid global tensionsT﻿he Prime Minister and the US President said they were confident the key defence deal would advance.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Mum speaks out on importance of vaccination as whooping cough wave expected to hit Australia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: ‘Inestimable importance’: 500-year-old cache of pressed flowers reveals new secretsThousands of specimens from the 1500s show huge changes to Bologna’s flora due to climate crisis and migration, say researchers

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

_TCGLOBAL: Rising Costs and the Importance of BudgetingEvery day seems to bring new headlines about rising costs. In Nigeria, unions are threatening to strike amid soaring fuel prices; the country’s inflation rate hit 25% in August. The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing. Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra in late September to protest about the cost of living. A recent study by the audit and consulting firm Deloitte found that 75% of South Africans were concerned that the prices for everyday purchases would continue to increase, while 80% of consumers across all income groups expected the prices of groceries, household utilities and fuel to rise. This stark reality means budgeting may be more necessary than ever. If you don’t know how to create a budget, then you shouldn’t feel bad – most adults aren’t taught how to create one. And most people don’t budget, because they see it as restrictive or unsustainable. But it need not be: once you appreciate that a budget can work for you, it can be a financially empowering exercise

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

_TCGLOBAL: The Importance of Collaboration in HealthcareCollaboration among health professionals is crucial for the improvement of patient care and the overall health system. However, many professionals and departments tend to operate in silos, hindering effective collaboration. Integrated healthcare with cross-silo dialogue is proposed as a solution, but collaboration skills need to be taught and developed. The article discusses the significance of collaboration in healthcare and the need for interprofessional education.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Senate Hearing on Optus Network Outage Highlights Importance of ResponseThe Senate hearing into the Optus network outage on November 8 was a reminder of the oldest business lessons in the book: it’s not the mistake you make, but how you handle the clean-up.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »