The Impact of the Referendum Result on Aboriginal People in Australia

The referendum result was not a surprise but I felt hollowed out by the fact that Australia’s sentiment had been made so explicit. I didn’t want to go into town, I didn’t want to speak to people, I didn’t want to read airy excuses for what had happened. I lost a great deal of respect for my country. I used to think that I could rock up to any fence post or bar and have a conversation with anyone about their dog, their kids, their ute

. I had done that all my life and enjoyed that feeling of connection. Now, I have this horrible sense that the majority of people don’t want me as part of their country. Other Aboriginal people have talked about the fact that they don’t feel as welcome, that they have fewer friends and are suspicious of some they had counted as friends. It is a terrible feeling. The need for truth-telling is more urgent than ever if we are to change hearts and minds for future referendums | Mark McKennaIn some communities 96% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people voted to be included in the Australian constitution. In others it was as low as 63% but overall it was a massive majorit

