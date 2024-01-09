The Iconic to Refund Customers After Accounts Compromised

Online retailer The Iconic has vowed to refund customers who have been left out of pocket by thousands of dollars after their accounts were compromised and fraudulent orders were made without their permission. Several customers of The Iconic have had their accounts compromised and had fraudulent transactions made without their knowledge. Some customers affected by the incident have been left out of pocket by hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

The Iconic says it has not been the victim of a cyber attack, and has vowed to refund customers who have been impacted. Furious customers have taken to social media and online forums to express their frustrations over the issue, and the difficulties in contacting the fashion and lifestyle retailer and getting a timely response. The ABC first became aware of a potential issue in late November, after this reporter was unable to access their account, but did not have any fraudulent orders made. Since then, the ABC has contacted over a dozen angry customers who had vented their frustrations via social media platforms





