The Holiday star Miffy Englefield unrecognisable 17 years on as she recreates scenes with family

As the holiday season fast approaches, it’s nearly time to rewatch the Christmas classic, The Holiday. One of its stars, child actor Miffy Englefield who played Jude Law’s daughter in the film, is now all grown up. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: The Holiday star embarks on a home exchange. Englefield played six-year-old Sophie, who was an older sister to Olivia, played by Emma Pritchard. Now aged 24, Englefield is a mother to three-year-old daughter, Frankie.

” Taking her audience through the “farmhouse”-styled house they chose, she showed off the interiors and the sweet country town they were staying in. Just like Diaz’s character in the film, the family went to a local farm shop — with Englefield joking that she restrained herself from opening a bottle of wine at the cash register, as is seen in the film. “This is really so much like The Holiday!” one viewer responded. “It’s almost like a perfect reflection of the film,” another said.

Read more:

