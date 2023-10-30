The History of Beauty: From Mouches to Liquid Gold

ant to look your best? A beauty box, new on the market, offers instant improvements: brow shaper, eyeliner, cheek enhancer, a pair of padded falsies in frothy white lace, plus the full range of available beauty spots.

A fabulous section on the beauty industry at its most delusional, not to say costly, centres on the use of liquid gold. A lithograph of Diane de Poitiers shows the 16th-century French courtier in her boudoir, where she used to drink “aurum potabile” to preserve her youth and beauty. Scientific examination of her hair suggests it might have killed her. Right next to it is a facial serum of pure gold and peptides from 2023.

Indeed, the show hurtles fast through western notions of beauty, from a statue of Venus to sultry Hollywood starlets andcover girls. This is partly, and importantly, to speak to different races and ideals. A neoclassical statue of a hermaphrodite is deliberately opposed to the depilated Venus. There is a superb gallery of androgynous beauty in life and art. JD ’Okhai Ojeikere’sBut it is also because the curators have a keen sense of the ludicrous. headtopics.com

What to make of Saint Rose of Lima, who tried to destroy her own looks by rubbing peppercorns into her face until it blistered The extremes of the industry itself are, of course, yet more enthralling. A photograph of Helena Rubinstein, surrounded by white coats in her beauty “laboratory”, might have looked advanced in 1950s America. But snake-oil salesmen have always tried to come over as doctors. What startles is just how many aesthetic procedures have their origins in actual medicine.

Electrotherapy for wrinkles and sagging necks was first used to treat tuberculosis. The oxygen therapy beloved of Hollywood stars was originally a treatment for asthma. Face masksthat are supposed to improve everything from undereye bags and rosacea to that inconvenient little breakout were first used by Nasa to promote wound-healing in astronauts.. And the museum doesn’t hold back on its own association with the beauty racket either. headtopics.com

History beckons for rugby’s ‘greatest foes’Welcome to news.com.au’s live coverage of the Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and Springboks. Read more ⮕

Why Wikipedia users document the history, cultures and wildlife of Western AustraliaWith millions of articles, Wikipedia is a hub for many things, and that includes regional WA. Meet the dedicated WA hobbyists who commit their time to the free online encyclopedia. Read more ⮕

A beauty who captured war’s ugliness, Lee Miller’s time is finally hereThe model, muse, photographer and trailblazer is the subject of a new exhibition - and a film starring Kate Winslet. Read more ⮕

A beauty who captured war’s ugliness, Lee Miller’s time is finally hereThe model, muse, photographer and trailblazer is the subject of a new exhibition - and a film starring Kate Winslet. Read more ⮕

A beauty who captured war’s ugliness, Lee Miller’s time is finally hereThe model, muse, photographer and trailblazer is the subject of a new exhibition - and a film starring Kate Winslet. Read more ⮕

The Rejection of Indigenous Voice Proposal: A Sombre Day in Australia's HistoryThe majority of Australians rejected the proposal for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous voice, causing pain and disappointment. However, the resilience of the First Nations people is evident, and they will find other ways to move forward. The support from millions of Australians gives hope for the future and the opportunity to educate and inspire the next generation. Read more ⮕