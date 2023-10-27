The high stakes school fetes being supersized for $100,000 profits

School fetes are ditching 20 cent lucky dips and free petting zoos in favour of large school festivals as they try to plug financial shortfalls with community fundraising.

Even the food has gone upmarket, with slow-cooked brisket and banh mi on offer alongside the humble sausage sizzle. The school, in Melbourne’s inner north, featured time-honoured fete favourites like face painting, pre-loved clothes and a cake stall, but this year also offered laser tag, a licensed bar and silent disco. Its auction alone raised $20,770 – smashing the target of $15,000.Paul Jeffers

“After Christmas and Halloween, the fete is their favourite day,” she said. “Rides, soft drink, fairy floss – what’s not to love?”Wallis said the school stuck to a successful formula, with traditional stalls people expected, but had this year stepped up its sustainability measures. “And maybe the food has got a bit fancier,” she said. headtopics.com

“The kids just take so much passion and pride in what they create,” fete committee member Natalie Storrie said. “They sell out within an hour.”“We just had such a good vibe the entire day. We’re really, really pleased with how it turned out,” Storrie said.

Last year’s event raised about $30,000, but Zennaro is expecting this year’s tally to exceed $40,000. This year’s silent auction has already made $3000.Saturday’s event will feature four rides and a climbing wall, a reptile display with baby crocodiles, a cake stall and a lolly shop.St Cecilia is the patron saint of music, so Zennaro also has the school’s junior and senior choirs and a lineup of live performers. headtopics.com

Vanessa, who did not want to use her surname, said the price – which included unlimited rides for $45 per child – kept her kids entertained for hours and finished with fireworks.Paul Jeffers

