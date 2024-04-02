The Healing Power of Forest Therapy

Every day on his morning walk, Phil Stubbs stands still for at least 10 minutes. He notices the thud of a grey kangaroo bouncing, the fairy wrens darting across the path, or the common blue-tail damselfly zipping through air that he says tastes like eucalyptus. Forest therapy, or forest bathing, is the therapeutic practice of immersing the senses in nature often with the help of a guide.

Originating in Japan in the 1980s, it is becoming increasingly popular in other countries with scientists studying its health benefits and accredited courses for practitioners. Forest bathing grew out of the high-stress environment of corporate Japan, when "death by overwork" was a widespread phenomenon. Here's how it works. Phil remembers working 50 hours a week and looking out from his desk in a Sydney office building and seeing hundreds of humans hunched over computers in little glass-windowed boxes. Searching for ways to escape technology and reconnect with nature led Phil to forest therapy

