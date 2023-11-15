The Haunting Face of Ross Warren

He’s a stranger but Ross Warren’s face haunts my dreams, decades after his murder at the hands of ‘poofter bashers’ I didn’t know Ross Warren, but I felt like I did – and I feared my life would end like his dead, at the hands of a hateful killer when I least expected it.I was on the cusp of adolescence when I first saw him, with his perfectly styled hair, high cheek bones and wide grin, staring back at me from the television screen.

He had gone missing while enjoying a night out with mates on a weekend trip to Sydney and was presumed dead, although police didn’t seem overly interested in pursuing an investigation.When I was introduced to Ross, it was the late 1990s and I was living in a small town in regional Queensland, in an era before the internet was mainstream and when Ricky Martin was still straight. There was much about life that I didn’t know, but there were two things I was sure of: I desperately wanted to be a journalist when I grew up, and I was probably going to turn out ga

