The Guardian view on Labour’s rethink on the right to roam: a step in the wrong direction

Introduced with the right safeguards and a well-publicised countryside code, freeing up access to green space can reset our relationship with natureon public access to nature, MPs on both sides of the aisle seized the opportunity to indulge in a spot of bucolic lyricism. William Wordsworth, John Keats, Laurie Lee, John Constable and Beatrix Potter were among those mentioned in dispatches. But the most significant intervention was made by the then shadow minister for nature, Alex Sobel.

A future Labour government, said Mr Sobel, would introduce Scottish-style right-to-roam legislation in England, vastly expanding access to woods, rivers and grasslands. Labour would offer people “the right to experience, the right to enjoy and the right to explore”. In a country where the right to roam currently applies to only 8% of land, this was an approach that was true to the party’s long tradition of campaigning for wider access to the countryside.

Opening last May’s parliamentary debate, the Green MP Caroline Lucas quoted the American biologist Robert Michael Pyle, who asked: “What is the extinction of a condor to a child who has never known the wren?” As new generations are tasked with the stewardship of the Earth in a time of extreme environmental peril, forging a greater sense of connection with nature will deepen the desire to care for it. headtopics.com

