The Guardian view on Gaza after the war: there must be a plan for the future of Palestinians

After the atrocities of 7 October, when Hamas killed at least 1,400 Israelis and others, control of Gaza by whatever of the group survives will not be tolerated again. But as the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told a Senate panel on Tuesday: “We also can’t have – and the Israelis start with this proposition themselves –, at least temporarily: an old idea given new life.

Nor is there enthusiasm for another idea reportedly explored by the US and Israel, which would see regional powers take control temporarily, backed up by a multinational force,. It is hard to see western leaders opting to put their personnel in harm’s way. More plausible might be an Arab peacekeeping force, funded by Riyadh. The UAE hasthat Saudi Arabia is still open to a deal. But politically, they could not sign up without a proper deal for Palestinians.

The relentless expansion and entrenchment of settlements led even many ardent supporters of the two-state solution to conclude that it was no longer feasible. Now it is clear that sweeping it off the table also failed. If the repeatedby western leaders in recent days was partly intended to deflect criticism of their failure to condemn the enormous civilian toll of Israel’s offensive, it also reflects a growing sense that there is no longer a choice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRISBANETIMES: Egypt to evacuate 81 injured Palestinians from Gaza for treatmentEgyptian authorities have informed Gazan authorities that 81 Palestinians with serious injuries will be evacuated from the enclave into Egypt to receive medical treatment. The situation in Gaza is worsening as people struggle to find basic necessities under Israeli bombardment.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israeli Air Strikes Kill More Than 50 Palestinians in GazaThe director of a Gaza hospital reports that over 50 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp. The war inside Gaza is visible from the nearby city of Sderot, with constant bombardment causing widespread destruction.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israeli air strikes kill over 50 Palestinians in GazaDirector of a Gaza hospital reports more than 50 Palestinians dead after Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp. UNICEF spokesperson highlights the high number of children being killed or injured daily. Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in London calling for a ceasefire.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: As Gaza crumbles, those speaking up for innocent Palestinians are being silenced and sackedSimply opposing violence against civilians is to risk career and reputation. Where are the defenders of ‘free speech’ now, asks Guardian columnist Owen Jones

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

_TCGLOBAL: Gaza bombing adds to the generations of Palestinians displaced from their homesA scholar who has studied Palestinian refugees for 20 years explains the history of their displacement and the stakes involved for those living in an indefinite exile.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Hospitals in Gaza City and Northern Gaza Bombarded for Second Consecutive DayThe areas surrounding two hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza have been repeatedly bombarded for a second consecutive day, according to the UN. All 13 hospitals in the area have received Israeli evacuation orders, leaving more than 1.4 million people internally displaced.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕