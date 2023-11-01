The Good Sports program is 25 years old, helping thousands of community sports clubs have a safer approach to alcohol and drugs

By Jackson's own admission, Woodbridge was not in good shape before they made the decision to join up. "It's a change all over the club — take a look at the food. We used to be just pies and chips and chocolates, now we have decent food, giving people healthy options".Good Sports is run by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF), and is designed to improve the environment at community sports clubs by reducing risky drinking and other alcohol and drug-related harms.

Clubs receive resources and personalised support, and as they work their way through a list of recommended improvements, they rise through the program. Clubs involved have also seen an average increase of 9 per cent in the number of overall players, an 11 per cent rise in the number of females involved in the club, and a 17 per cent increase in the number of volunteers.

The first Indigenous club joined the program in 2015 — now, there are more than 550 clubs signed up across Australia.East Coast Sharks' Carmel Gagai says the rugby league club has already seen benefits since joining the Good Sports program this year.Among the players who have come through the club's under-15s and gone on to the NRL are Brisbane Broncos' Reece Walsh, the Dolphin's Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and the Bulldogs' Bailey Biondi-Olo.

