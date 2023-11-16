The Future of Women's Surfing: Erin Brooks, the Aerial Artist from Texas

The future of women’s surfing might just be 157 centimetres tall, hailing from the middle of nowhere, Texas, with the scar of 15 staples in her head. Prodigious aerial artist and prospective Canadian Olympian – if the government gets out of her way – Erin Brooks can take flight with NASA’s best, so fittingly, it’s the numbers that drop jaws most in her incredible story.Brooks moves from Texas to Hawaii, hits saltwater for the first time and instantly falls head first for surfing.

She takes on the biggest waves of her life so far – six-metre faces at Hawaii’s iconic Sunset Beach break (where the local measuring customs tend to describe waves as half the size as the rest of the surfing world would). That same year, Brooks wears a surfboard fin to the head in Indonesia’s remote Mentawai Islands, requiring a bit of impromptu surgery on the sand.“That was the first Stab High event (anto put as much clear air between themselves and the water as possible) I’d ever been invited to, it was the day after,” Brooks tells this masthead from Californi

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Luke Brooks Signs with Manly Sea EaglesLuke Brooks, after playing 200 games for Wests Tigers, has signed with Manly Sea Eagles. The decision was influenced by his impressive performance against North Queensland earlier this year.

Source: smh | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Luxury Hotels Lead the Gastronomic Trend in 2024Luxury hotels are putting the most cutting-edge chefs on the pans and installing flamboyant interiors to launch their signature restaurants. Meanwhile, chefs like Josh Niland and Mads Refslund are making waves in different cities with their innovative concepts.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SMH: Luke Brooks Signs with Manly Sea EaglesLuke Brooks, after playing 200 games for Wests Tigers, has signed with Manly Sea Eagles. The decision was influenced by his impressive performance against North Queensland earlier this year.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Preston Market Traders Offered Five-Year Leases to End UncertaintyPreston Market traders will be offered five-year leases to bring an end to uncertainty about their future after a longstanding feud over a proposed residential development in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Source: theage | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: New Map to Identify Dark Streets and Risky Intersections to Address Safety Concerns for WomenA new map will identify dark streets and risky intersections, as well as well-lit walkways, in a bid to address an issue that extortionately impacts women and gender-diverse people. The map aims to combat the feeling of unsafety in public places after dark, with the hope of encouraging more walking and the use of public transport.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »