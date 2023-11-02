The future of retail in the city? It’s not more retail

The Treasury Casino building, one of three assets agents Sam McVay from McVay Real Estate and Paul Noonan from JLL have been appointment to sell.The Treasury Casino complex in Brisbane, which includes the heritage-listed Treasury Casino building, the Treasury Hotel building and the Treasury car park, is another iconic fixture with a question mark over its future.The buildings are set to vacate early next year when the $3.6 billion Queen’s Wharf development begins operating.
DFS’s three-level T Galleria Emporium in Queen’s Wharf will cover more than 6,000 square metres of retail floorspace and deliver more than 100 luxury brands to the area.The portfolios of the potential investors are just as far-reaching: “From the arts and entertainment, through to hotel investors, all the way through to retail investors,” McVay said.
Before Myer vacated the mall, a CBRE survey found a 19.5 per cent retail vacancy rate in the CBD. This comes on the back end of the pandemic which saw a spike in online shopping and a shift away from bricks-and-mortar retail.
The lower end of Queen Street Mall towards Edward Street has been carved out as a luxury brand precinct. The mall’s mid-section is youth and fast fashion focused. The river end’s future remains unclear.“If we think about entertainment precincts, we’re about to have Queen’s Wharf open and that will be a significant entertainment precinct,” Mortimer said.
“You could have a pharmacy on one floor with allied health services – physiotherapy, podiatry, optometry, cosmetic injectables, dentistry, even specialist rooms.”
