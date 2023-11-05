The Future of Job Interviews: Robots Taking Over

In the evolutionary arms race between interviewer and interviewee, I think it is inevitable that both roles will at some point be played fully by robots. AI is already helping us to filter through CVs – one day, we will be able to leave chatbots entirely to it: everywhere, in pockets of cyberspace, one large language model will be offering another a seat and asking about the last challenge it faced at work, while we humans get on with something more useful.

This disrespect is, after all, long overdue. It may be time to get rid of the job interview altogether. Since at least the early 1900s, it has squatted in the centre of the hiring process, where it has revealed – primarily – that we like to think ourselves “good at reading people”. We know this because the interview has been the subject of a swathe of research. And what has this research told us? In sum, that if one candidate outperforms another in an informal interview, the chances that they will do better in the job are little better than How do we get people so wrong? Well, one major problem is bias. How a candidate looks tends to matter more than it should – the beautiful always do better, even when the job involves data input or working for radi

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: If chatbots can ace job interviews for us, maybe it’s time to scrap this ordealIt’s always been an unreliable process, so let’s think again about how to recruit the right people

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Elon Musk sees an AI future where 'no job is needed'The billionaire declared artificial intelligence "one of the most disruptive forces in history".

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Tech firms to allow vetting of AI tools, as Musk warns all human job threatened‘There will come a point where no job is needed’, says Elon Musk, who predicts ‘AI will be able to do everything’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: ‘Plenty of footy ahead of me’: Tedesco focused on future, not (half) a year to forgetAs James Tedesco prepares for the final Test of the year, the Kangaroos skipper reflects on the season that was – and why it was not a success.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘He’d do a terrific job’: Meninga backs Kiwis coach, Kangaroos rookie for Blues’ Origin bowsNRL: Paul Alamoti has admitted it was tough leaving the Bulldogs after joining the Panthers on a one-year deal.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: IDP Education says international students are being denied job opportunities in AustraliaOverseas students are attracted to Australia thanks to generous visas that allow them to stay and work after graduation. The problem is, employers won’t give them a go.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »