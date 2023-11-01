The ‘final straw’ that sparked bombshell NBA trade revealed

But once Harden was denied entry to the team plane last Wednesday for its season opener in Milwaukee, the situation became untenable., and trade talks with the Clippers picked back up Friday after it was reported Los Angeles had hit pause on negotiations.Harden had participated in part of the 76ers’ training camp but disappeared for 10 days before returning to the team’s practice facility last Wednesday, reportedly packing bags for the team’s season-opening road trip.
The 76ers, however, reportedly wanted Harden to stay back and work out at the facility to ramp up because he missed practice time.‘He’s a what?’ NBA goes nuts for Giddey’s bizarre new nicknameHarden was not with the team for its loss to the Bucks last Thursday or its win over the Raptors on Saturday, but was on the 76ers’ bench for Sunday’s home opener against the Trail Blazers, a 126-98 win.
Harden exercised his $35.6 million option for this season and asked for a trade because he believed the 76ers were only going to make him a short-term contract offer, ESPN reported. The 10-time All-Star then blasted Morey as a “liar” during an event in China in August after Morey did not trade him as quickly as he’d hoped.
Harden joined the Clippers for their home win over the Magic on Tuesday, though he’s not expected to play Wednesday night against the Lakers.
