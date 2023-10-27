The Fin quiz: Test your knowledge of the week’s news with these 10 questions

Australia Headlines

Read more:

FinancialReview »

‘There are always going to be challenges’: Luckless Pucovski returns, stars push for Test call upBatting prodigy Will Pucovski, cult hero fast bowler Scott Boland, and dasher Matt Short will look to impress on what the curator hopes is a quick MCG pitch against a NSW side featuring ‘The GOAT’ Nathan Lyon. Read more ⮕

‘There are always going to be challenges’: Luckless Pucovski returns, stars push for Test call upBatting prodigy Will Pucovski, cult hero fast bowler Scott Boland, and dasher Matt Short will look to impress on what the curator hopes is a quick MCG pitch against a NSW side featuring ‘The GOAT’ Nathan Lyon. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s Warner replacement prospects struggle as forgotten Test star fires: Shield wrapCricket: Adam Zampa has continued his impressive form at the World Cup, picking up figures of 4/8 in Australia's massive 309-run win over the Netherlands. Read more ⮕

Six of the best: Murray on track to join Rabbitohs legend Ron Coote in Test historyThe chance to join fellow Souths legend Ron Coote in Test history has plenty of appeal for Cameron Murray – plus his thoughts on Michael Maguire and the Blues. Read more ⮕

Lyon tunes up for Test summer as Vics struggleVictoria’s Test top order contenders have failed to fire as Nathan Lyon returned to red ball cricket for the first time since his Ashes injury at the MCG on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Russia simulates nuclear strike after opting out of treatyDrill conducted after upper house voted to rescind ratification of a global nuclear test ban Read more ⮕