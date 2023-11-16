HEAD TOPICS

The Events That Changed the British Royal Family Forever

newscomauHQ1 min.

In 2016, two massive events unfolded which changed the British royal family forever. Prince Harry's secret relationship with Meghan Markle and the release of Netflix's royal drama caused a stir. The repercussions of these events continue to impact the royal family.

British Royal Family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Netflix, Royal Drama

In 2016, just five days apart, two massive events unfolded which changed the British royal family forever – and the hangover could cause huge issues. On Monday, October 31, millions devoured the news that Prince Harry – England’s adored, cheeky son and the world’s most eligible bachelor – was in a secret relationship and “besotted” with American TV star Meghan Markle.

Just days later, on Friday, November 4, Netflix took a huge swing in releasing its new monster budget royal drama: Palace interest was already sky-high. It was an inadvertent PR coup beyond any marketing team’s wildest imagination. Harry and Meghan (seen here in 2018) had their secret relationship revealed in 2016. Picture: Gareth Fuller-Pool/Getty Images Seven years on from that seismic royal week, the events which later unfolded have gripped the world in a way not seen since the Charles, Diana and Camilla controversy of the 90

Australia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.