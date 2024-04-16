The Emotional and Social Challenges of Financial Decisions

Have you found yourself saying “yes” to something a friend or family member has suggested, even though you couldn’t really afford it? “Yes” even if you weren’t that interested? “Yes” even though it meant jeopardising your saving goals ? Guilt , shame, the fear of missing out – these are common drivers for spending money. The emotional and social challenges that come with certain financial decisions are no joke. But in continuously saying yes, start to ask yourself what you might be sacrificing.

“We don’t feel psychologically safe with everyone – that’s just a natural thing. Just like we don’t often share all our hopes and fears with everybody.” If you don’t feel psychologically safe, then it’s about setting boundaries. “You might think, ‘This is not the battle I need to continue with. I know who I am around this, and I’m going to leave it there’. There’s no need for us to go in depth about it.”“It needs practice and to build up. It will be weak at first and we might get a little shaky. But the more we practice saying no, the stronger we get at setting boundaries.

Financial Decisions Guilt Shame Fear Of Missing Out Saying No Saving Goals Financial Therapy

