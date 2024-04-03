The Decline in Fertility Rates and Population Growth

For the past 75 years in global public health, one of the major priorities has been exponential population growth and Malthusian concerns that the supply of food on the planet won’t be able to keep up. In 1951, the world’s population was 2.5 billion, which increased to 4 billion by 1975, 6.1 billion by 2000, and 8 billion by 2023. Governments in the two most populous countries, India and China, even implemented, respectively, draconian policies such as...

from the Global Burden of Disease study, which examines epidemiological trends across the world, notes that fertility rates are falling in most countries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan interest rates: Bank of Japan ends negative rates in historic policy shiftOne of the world’s largest economies has finally joined the rest of the world’s central banks in taking steps to tackle inflation.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Interest rates: Europe or UK could cut rates before US Federal ReserveCooling inflation and sluggish economies give the European Central Bank and the Bank of England leeway to start cutting interest rates. But when will they jump?

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Interest rates: Meet the hawks warning the RBA may not cut rates this yearPersistent inflation, rising house prices, weak productivity growth, and stimulus from tax cuts means borrowers may have to wait another year for relief.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA interest rates: Reserve Bank of Australia will struggle to cut rates this year, survey showsThe RBA is expected to be the last major central bank to start cutting interest rates and economists predict the cash rate will remain on hold at least until November.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Cancer treatment impact on ovaries and fertility not well understood, experts call for better dataLack of data about the impact of cancer treatments on fertility and ovarian function is an 'enormous oversight' and a 'disservice to women,' experts say.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Researchers Discover Genes Linked to Twins and Fertility StrugglesA Queensland-led team of international researchers has identified seven genes that determine a woman's likelihood of conceiving non-identical twins. Five of these genes are also associated with fertility struggles. The findings bring scientists closer to developing a simple genetic test to predict a woman's chances of having twins and experiencing fertility issues.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »