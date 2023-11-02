The decision to send my daughters to an all-girls school came down to one reason

Back then, I didn’t know that I was attending a prestigious girls’ school, nor did I consider what my mother was paying to send me there. If you had asked me how I felt about going to a girls’ school, I probably would have just said I felt comfortable. The girls were welcoming and kind, the classes were less hectic and raucous, and the teachers knew who I was. My grades improved and my anxiety lessened.

This idea that single-sex schools provide girls with a skewed view of the world is echoed by some single-sex schools making the decision to turn co-ed. St Aloysius College in North Melbourne, for example, had been an all-girls school since the 1880s but has recently switched to co-ed.in January. “That’s why co-education is the best preparation for students to take on real life.

I want my daughters to be loud, to take up space, to claim their place in the world. I want them to be bold, to feel comfortable putting themselves out there and taking risks. In reality, ATAR scores, which indicate a student’s academic position relative to others in the same age group, are just one of the reasons parents like me decide to send their daughters to single-sex schools. High school can be brutal. Your body’s changing and you’re wondering about your place in the world. What the school experience teaches you during these years can set the course for the rest of your life.

There were the girls, sitting smiling, cross-legged on the floor. Hands folded in their laps, they looked unquestionably happy. Behind them were the boys. Not sitting down, rather with arms outstretched, taking up all the space, claiming the classroom as their own. It wasn’t a staged picture; these were the positions naturally adopted by the kids. And to me, that was the problem. I want my daughters to be loud, to take up space, to claim their place in the world.

