The Deception of Artificial Intelligence

“At the heart of artificial intelligence is a fundamental deceit,” claims AI doyen Toby Walsh, in, his fourth book on the subject. The con starts at the name. AI is not true intelligence. It does not arrive at conclusions (or outputs) through understanding or reason. Instead, these are predictive machines, reared on vast data sets, which simulate coherence based on the probability that one word or pixel will follow another.

The difference is crucial. When asked to provide an answer to a relatively simple mathematical question, ChatGPT often gets it wrong. When we infer intelligence on the other side, it’s actually the human mind doing the work, so habituated are we to equating meaning making with intelligence.

Such confusion isn’t new. According to rumour, at a screening of the first-ever moving picture film, called, members of the audience leapt from their seats, convinced they would be run down by the approaching train. The brain was hacked, as it still is, to knit together stills into moving object, but today we understand film is not reality. Rumour or not, the point is: we extrapolate our understanding into the void, even when it doesn’t fit. headtopics.com

To create, an activity usually reserved for humans and finger-painting chimps, is considered proof of such progress. AI-generated art that now litters the internet adds credibility to the claim we are crossing a threshold. As well as visual art, poems and music can also be created to convincingly imitate existing styles. Most could not tell the difference between the AI-generated sonnet made to imitate Shakespeare and one of his own.

Implicit here are the constraints and examples used to train a model to create new versions in existing styles. The ultimate test comes when AI is granted the open plains of a novel. Take a moment, and please only a moment, to skim some of the AI book websites and see the mindless porridge that curdles in the hippocampus of today’s AI, of infinitely convoluted meaning, infinitely frustrating to read. Something truly new seems a long way off. headtopics.com

