The Curly Girl Method: Finding the Right Haircare Routine

But finding the right products to get my hair looking its best has been an even bigger one. As any curly girl will know, one routine does not fit all. And this is a lesson I’ve learnt almost too well.My hair was in desperate need of some TLC before I started my curly girl journey. Picture: news.com.au/Philippa Tonkin.

Unlike our friends with soft, luscious straight hair that looks pretty much the same no matter what they do, us curly girls have a bit more going on. And I’ll be the first to admit, that I’ve definitely had more than one breakdown about my hair in my 24 years so far.

And like most beauty routines, it has gone off on social media. The #curlyhairroutine currently has over 4.4 billion views on TikTok. For context, the current world population is at around 7.8 billion. Clearly, curly hair is having its moment.For my hair, the diffuser adds more volume than air drying. Picture:news.com.au/Philippa Tonkin. headtopics.com

Another shampoo and conditioner designed specifically for curly hair, this one is another great option. I really liked how well the shampoo lathered up and my hair and scalp felt seriously clean after use. The conditioner also really worked well to soften my hair and helped me get through all my knots. Immediately after use, my hair was still fairly bouncy in comparison to after a regular shampoo but was noticeably less curly than after using the Kerastase.

It definitely left my hair feeling super smooth and soft and I loved how well the conditioner softened my hair which meant that brushing out my knots was a breeze. Clinically proven to provide eight times the hydration after one use, if your hair needs some love this shampoo and conditioner is for you. Deeply moisturising (which is a must for curls), it leaves your hair so soft and seriously revives the curl. headtopics.com

Lawyer arrested in Iran after teenage girl's mysterious train carriage deathArmita Geravanad died after being injured in a mysterious incident on Tehran&x27;s Metro. Read more ⮕

From Seven to Gone Girl: writers on their favourite David Fincher movieAs his chilly new Netflix thriller The Killer is released, Guardian writers look back on their top picks by the director Read more ⮕

Iranian girl dies following mysterious incident on Tehran MetroThe death of Armita Geravand, 16, comes after spending weeks in a coma following an incident on a train when she was not wearing a headscarf. Read more ⮕

Iranian girl dies following mysterious incident on Tehran MetroThe death of Armita Geravand, 16, comes after spending weeks in a coma following an incident on a train when she was not wearing a headscarf. Read more ⮕

Iranian girl dies following mysterious incident on Tehran MetroThe death of Armita Geravand, 16, comes after spending weeks in a coma following an incident on a train when she was not wearing a headscarf. Read more ⮕

From working hard to hardly working: Hail the ‘lazy-girl job’Plus: get ready for the weekend with these fresh diversions. Read more ⮕