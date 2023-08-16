The Crown: First Four Episodes of Final Season Released

After premiering in 2016, the final season of The Crown is coming to an end with the release of the first four episodes. The series follows Queen Elizabeth II's reign and blends history and fiction to dramatize life as the head of the British monarchy. Season six focuses on the dramatic climax of Princess Diana's death. While some aspects replicate history, the story is primarily the work of the writers' imagination.

