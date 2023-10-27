The Crown dives into Diana’s final days

In a chilling new trailer released by Netflix, fans get a glimpse at the show’s portrayal of the media frenzy surrounding Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in the days leading up to her tragic death.

“I don’t really understand how I ended up here,” Debicki (as Diana) says in a voiceover. “Dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process. I think that’s been the story of my whole life.” While the media attention amps up around the princess following her divorce from Prince Charles (Dominic West), Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) is informed that interest in Diana’s “private life is unlikely to die down.”

In a tense exchange between the two women, Queen Elizabeth II says, “You’ve finally succeeded in turning this house upside down. It’s nothing less than revolution,” to which Diana innocently replies, “That was never my intention.” headtopics.com

“You’ve seen the images on the television,” a voiceover says. “Diana gave people what they needed. All over the world, in their thousands. And they adored her for it.” Princess Diana’s “ghost” will reportedly make an appearance throughout the final season. Picture: Instagram, @thecrownnetflix

