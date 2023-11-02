The Covid inquiry has exposed more than just a few bad apples – the whole system is rotten

The Covid-19 inquiry is revealing a broader problem than individual pathologies, inadequacies and incompetences, important though these are. It is showing an institutional failure in a system of government, and above all in the UK state, that did not work well enough when faced with a life and death national situation in early 2020. Poor leaders and advisers made all this worse, but the system failed too. Johnson and Cummings have now gone. The system has not. It needs to change.

Where there ought to have been plans and tools in early 2020, properly tested and regularly reviewed, with a clear strategy and a comprehensive set of jobs, meetings, and messaging to be put into effect, there was, in effect, nothing. Faced with Covid, government then had to make up a lot of its own priorities and solutions on the hoof.

But Cummings did, and does, grasp one big thing all the same. Unlike Johnson, who with characteristically slapdash optimism thought the pandemic might all blow away in a few weeks, Cummings saw that a pandemic is a moment when only the state can provide the necessary protection or remedy for its inhabitants. Yet in early 2020 the UK state was in many ways too badly damaged to play the role that was expected of it.

The absence of meaningful contingency planning exposed by MacNamara was a disgrace. But it was only one example. As the Covid months passed, others would join it and become more acute. Government epidemiological data was inconsistent and disorganised. There were not enough hospital beds or dedicated wards. Supplies of personal protective equipment for health workers was soon in a shambles. Testing and tracing was a non-starter. Procurement policies verged on the corrupt.

