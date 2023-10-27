The costs of SUVs and utes

. Please include your home address and telephone number. No attachments, please include your letter in the body of the email.The letter (26/10) about small-wheeled scooters is serious, but not on the scale we are confronted with by the oversized SUV-style vehicles referred to in the letter ″⁣Pandering to utes″⁣. The obsession in the US for these monsters is now invading our suburban roads.

It’s OK to fund schools unequally so that elites remain elite and the disadvantaged get the dogs’ bones. We still try (a bit) to equalise taxes, rail against the rich who minimise their taxes, and aspire to be rich enough to take advantage of those tax breaks.

We think it’s OK to be equal Australians despite the inequalities heaped on First Australians for generations from first contact to the present.As a Yes23 campaigner, I have noted several factors in the defeat of the referendum. First, Australians are risk averse and do not want to risk the stability our Constitution provides. Second, Yes23 was inexperienced with no clear message nor figurehead. Third, the referendum was held during a generational cost-of-living crisis. headtopics.com

In the blue-collar Labor heartland, we are concerned with rising mortgages and rents, job security, and reliable bulk-billed healthcare. During the best of times, Indigenous affairs are not discussed at the kitchen table; yet the referendum was held during the worst of times. Fourth, the referendum was not deferred to a subsequent election, considering the absence of a long-term information campaign and a series of unfavourable polls.

Optimistically, our conversations with voters demonstrated that Australians, while we disagree on political matters, do want First Nations people to experience fair outcomes and live good lives.”, 27/10) seemed to be either stupid or weird although a few were probably impractical. Fed Square is ugly and hard to navigate but it’s better than the old Gas and Fuel buildings.In 1972 as a teacher of English I introduced a year 12 class to Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch. headtopics.com

Read more:

theage »

Can I give my money to kids and still get the age pension?Questions from parents asking about gifting money to children have been quite common this year, say advisers. Read more ⮕

Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘Men my age are never asked about ageing’The 58-year-old actor on books, Botox and the $50 face cream she swears by. Read more ⮕

Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘Men my age are never asked about ageing’The 58-year-old actor on books, Botox and the $50 face cream she swears by. Read more ⮕

Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘Men my age are never asked about ageing’The 58-year-old actor on books, Botox and the $50 face cream she swears by. Read more ⮕

The Age is coming to you live, ’cos you love itLive coverage of a wide range of events is a key part to making a modern newsroom tick. Read more ⮕

Hamas has no regard for lifeAge readers react to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza. Read more ⮕