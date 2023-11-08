The Complex Science of Weight Loss

Not long ago, no dieter would have tried to drop a few kilos without meticulously recording that day’s “number”: the total. Whether calculated on a scrap of paper or logged in an app such as MyFitnessPal, this weight-control calculation was as familiar to many of us as the words “low fat”.– affecting about one in four people in Britain – weight-loss science has become increasingly complex.

Factors such as psychology, genetic predisposition andon the hormones that control appetite are all now acknowledged to play a part in our propensity to gain weight.Research has also shown that although very low-calorie diets work in the short term, most dieters will later revert to their previous weight. As a result, the most popular weight-loss plans of the past decade have been based on, such as 5:2, which involves eating very little on two days and normally on five; or 16:8, involving abstaining from food for 16 hours and eating within an eight-hour window. However, despite all the obesity research that has gone on, the fundamental equation hasn’t changed: to lose weight, we must consume fewer calories. All diets, including intermittent fasting, work on this basis. There’s no quick fix, just a variety of methods to ensure that we’re reducing the number of calories we eat – and if, say, we skip breakfast because we’re fasting, but eat twice as many calories at lunch, the diet isn’t going to wor

