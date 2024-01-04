The Complex Relationship Between Exercise and Lifespan

Surveys on lifestyle and longevity consistently find that people who do more exercise live longer. So it is surprising to see a report from the Finnish Twins Cohort Study that there is little direct effect of “leisure time physical activity” on lifespan. What makes this study different from others – and is it right? Human behaviour and biology are complex and interact with wider society and the environment.

How much exercise a person gets could be linked to their genetics, diet, disabilities, education, wealth, or just whether they have enough leisure time and a safe green space. Each of these factors could also be linked to lifespan in different ways. You can probably think of a dozen other things that might be associated both with a person’s health and the amount of exercise that they do. The direction of the causation will not always be clear. Although it is certainly true that people who exercise more will, on average, live longer, it is far more difficult to know how much is caused by the exercise itself, versus these other factor





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Student Recognized for Essay on Sydney's Sirius BuildingOrlando Douglas-Giles, a student from Turramurra High School, finished first in the highest-level English course for his essay on the famous Sirius building. He was inspired by the building's history and his changing relationship with Sydney.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden: From Hostility to Thawing RelationsXi Jinping and Joe Biden's complicated relationship shows signs of improvement as they engage in a four-hour summit. However, tensions in the South China Sea highlight China's inconsistent foreign policy agenda.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden: From Hostility to Thawing RelationsXi Jinping and Joe Biden's complicated relationship shows signs of improvement as they engage in a four-hour summit. However, tensions in the South China Sea highlight China's inconsistent foreign policy agenda.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Student Recognized for Essay on Sydney's Sirius BuildingOrlando Douglas-Giles, a student from Turramurra High School, finished first in the highest-level English course for his essay on the famous Sirius building. He was inspired by the building's history and his changing relationship with Sydney.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle During the Festive SeasonWith the festive season upon us, many people will be gathering with family and friends, whether it's a workplace party, a friend's get-together or a quiet night at home watching Christmas movies. While enjoyable, these events can disrupt your healthy lifestyle habits. A recent survey reported nearly 45 per cent of people take a break from exercise during the holidays, more than half say they feel more tired and have less time for themselves, and about one-third report drinking more. My research looks at the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on physical and mental health . And many of these same healthy behaviours can help you navigate the holidays. Cakes, chocolates, spiced ham, turkey stuffing, mulled wine and other delights abound during this time of year. Most of these foods are high in fat, sugar and calories. So it's no surprise the holidays are associated with a greater consumption of food. And one survey even pegged people eating close to 6,000 calories on Christmas Day. That's two to three times the daily caloric recommendation for most people

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »