The clock is tick-tick-ticking to a new age of savagery. Doubters should check history

Observing the world right now, does it all seem horribly familiar? Tank battles, antisemitic massacres, the bombing of tightly packed cities, facts hard to sort from lies?

On January 6, 2021 something occurred to me while watching Donald Trump’s right-wing vigilantes storm the Capitol building in Washington DC: perhaps history really does repeat. Vladimir Putin has embarked on the most brazen trashing of international norms on the Continent since Adolf Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.On that occasion, a clock started ticking. But let’s go back a century. It was 1923, and in Munich, a nascent Nazi Party, led by a ridiculous street corner agitator named Adolf Hitler,. It failed.

Fast-forward 10 years. It's now 1933, the height of a global economic depression, and that easily-dismissed nobody has. Laughed at and disregarded by all upstanding people, he gets the last laugh. The clock ticked on.

Over the next six years, populism and extremism spread its appeal across Europe. Not just Hitler, but Mussolini, Franco and Stalin preached hatred and consolidated their power. The term "propaganda" began to take its now familiar meaning and, as George Orwell argued in. Dictators became commonplace, accepted, even respectable. Tick, tick, tick...

By 1936, the first battles of the new age had started in Europe – in Spain. The first cities were terror-bombed. In Guernica, where hundreds were killed,. Open-air massacres of thousands of innocent people – in town squares and bullfighting rings – began. The world looked on horrified, but did little to intervene. It was just a local war, the democracies were told. Not our fight. And anyway, what could we do? More camps opened. Minute hands began to move forward. Then hours.

