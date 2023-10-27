The chief of Hamas in Gaza was once a prisoner of Israel. Now it says Yahya Sinwar is a 'dead man walking'

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThe Hamas militant had been in and out of prison twice before he was sentenced to multiple life terms for several offences, including his role in the abduction and murder of two Israelis in 1988.

He is part of a complex leadership structure within Hamas, which is made up of two main arms: a political one and a military one. As leader in Gaza, he had an immediate effect on the terrorist group's operations and its approach to its enemy, according to Mr Truzman.

As Sinwar attempted to pressure Israel to loosen its blockade, Palestinian armed groups became involved, launching attacks against Israeli troops and sparking an exchange of rocket fire between both sides. headtopics.com

Al Qassam Brigades were officially established in 1991 and are comprised of "compartmentalised cells that specialised in terrorist attacks, assassinations and kidnappings inside Israel", The decision to prepare the offensive against Israel was taken jointly by Mohammed Deif, who is the leader of the group's military wing, and Sinwar, a

"I think one of the reasons it isn't is because this was the military guys who planned it and they didn't care about the political tracks or what would come out of this."

Read more:

abcnews »

Hamas Israel: Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in GazaDefence Minister Yoav Gallant said the aim of the pending ground offensive will be to destroy the vast network of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕