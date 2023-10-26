The changing face of wheelchair rugby: Shae Graham helps Australia's Steelers lead the way for inclusion in the sport

An Australian first, the development squad played an all-female and non-binary team on the court at the New Zealand Championships this year

Despite having been an active teen, for nine years she stubbornly refused to participate in sport after acquiring her disability in a car accident when she was 18."I didn't realise how much I'd missed being part of a team," Graham says.

The now 36-year-old has gone on to break barriers in the mixed-gender competition, which used to be a male-only sport."It was never my intention to be the first woman to represent Australia playing wheelchair rugby," she says. headtopics.com

"We may not be as big and strong as the men we're playing … but we work well together and we're smart, we use each other well," Sabljak says.Groundbreaking for the sport During the competition, the decision was made to put an all-female and non-binary line-up onto the court — a first for an Australian team.

For Dubberley it's about having the best people in the team, and he wants the sport to remain mixed-gender.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

abcnews »

‘End is nigh’: Wallabies clean-out spells depressing end for EddieRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Final to decide greatest rugby nation of all-time... but change is coming: RWC Talking PointsRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Minnows fume at ‘slap in the face’ as new global tournament announced in rugby shake-upRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Next Rugby World Cup, to be held in Australia, moved to avoid clashes with NRL and AFL finalsRugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Australia’s 2027 Rugby World Cup to be first to feature 24 teamsWorld Rugby has unveiled radical calendar changes that it hopes will take the game into a new era and which it said was the final step in a long-term review. Read more ⮕

Australia’s 2027 Rugby World Cup to be first to feature 24 teamsWorld Rugby has unveiled radical calendar changes that it hopes will take the game into a new era and which it said was the final step in a long-term review. Read more ⮕