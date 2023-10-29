The Challenge of Treating Health Anxiety

‘One of the challenges in treating health anxiety is persuading sufferers that their anxiety, not a physical ailment, is the root issue.’‘One of the challenges in treating health anxiety is persuading sufferers that their anxiety, not a physical ailment, is the root issue.’n an era where a world of information is just a few clicks away, health anxiety has taken on a new dimension.

In the wake of a devastating global pandemic, there is naturally a greater concern for the health of ourselves and those around us. But for those grappling with health anxiety, this concern is not so easily overcome by rationalising or reassurance. Their fears persist and intensify, and their worry about health is frequent, severe and resistant to the soothing words of medical professionals. Temporary relief is short-lived, as fears and doubts quickly resurface or latch on to a new symptom.

Maintaining close ties with a former partner’s family is a worthy choice, but you don’t have to ‘fix’ everything | Gaynor Parkin and Erika ClarryThis condition used to be called hypochondriasis and it was often met with derision and misconceptions that it stemmed from attention-seeking or malingering. headtopics.com

Health anxiety exists on a spectrum that encompasses our ordinary apprehensions about illness and death, making it a condition we can all empathise with Ironically, in a cruel twist of fate, health anxiety fuels itself through the physiological symptoms of anxiety, attentional bias and the nocebo effect. When confronted with fear, the body’s natural response is to trigger the fight-or-flight reaction, eliciting a wide array of somatic symptoms, such as elevated heart rate, shortness of breath, chest pain, sweating, nausea, diarrhoea and dizziness.

Health anxiety can also be complicated by the nocebo effect, which operates in the opposite direction of the more familiar placebo effect. It occurs when we read about the symptoms of a possible illness or the negative side effects of a medication and subsequently experience those symptoms or side effects, even when we’ve unknowingly been given a sugar pill rather than the real drug. Clearly our mind exerts a profound influence over our bodily experience. headtopics.com

SA Health patients caught up in data breach of third-party platform Personify CareThe health information of 121 patients and the name and phone number of 12,624 SA Health patients were accessed during the breach, South Australia's health minister says. Read more ⮕

NSW Faces Challenge in Meeting Housing TargetsThe number of homes NSW will need to build to meet its housing targets has only been achieved once in the past 40 years, but experts say “doomer-ism” about the scale of the task should not dissuade policymakers from chasing the ambitious goal. Read more ⮕

What can our tongues really tell us about our health?New advances in technology might make the tongue an even better diagnostic tool. Read more ⮕

Patients in Canberra's secure mental-health units are absconding and returning intoxicated, staff warnThirty-one patients absconded from secure mental-health facilities in the past year, and staff feel limited in how they can search wards for drugs. Read more ⮕

Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities sayPolice missed two clear opportunities to end a dragnet that locked down and terrified Maine&x27;s second-largest city after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar. Read more ⮕

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: policePolice in Maine said Saturday that the man who gunned down 18 people at a bar and a bowling alley and later committed suicide, suffered serious mental health issues, but was able to buy weapons legally because he had never been forcibly committed to treatment. Read more ⮕