The CCTV video that cleared Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton

Sergeant David Power, one of nine ACT Policing officers on the scene, had previously alleged that Wighton was ejected from the Fiction nightclub after he witnessed the NRL player with clenched fists, anger in his face and holding a man by the shirt.
Mitchell was charged with affray, fighting in a public place and resisting a territory official. His soon-to-be South Sydney teammate Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.
However, Power’s version of events was challenged by Wighton’s lawyer, Steve Boland. After Boland recreated a timeline of events, based on footage of the alleged incident, Power admitted he gave false evidence while testifying against the rugby league stars.
“What I saw appears to have not happened and my memory has failed me,” Power said on the second day of the hearing.Jack Wighton, wearing a red shirt, embraces a fellow patron at Fiction nightclub. A few moments later Wighton brushes off an attempted second hug from the same man, before pushing away from a patron in a white T-shirt.
Nine police officers then enter the nightclub in search of Wighton, who puts his hands in the air and complies with directions.Outside, Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton are seen pushing and shoving one other. The pair bump into each other and several other punters step in to pull them apart. Mitchell pushes them away as they are separated.Police officers rush towards Mitchell and the incident spills onto the road. Within seconds, he is surrounded by nine police officers, who grab hold of him.
