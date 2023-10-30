The CBD lock-up tunnel used by bushrangers and the last woman to hang in NSW

“This was the main entrance for the prisoners,” explains lecturer, archivist and collections manager Deborah Beck, who has written four books on Darlinghurst Gaol and will next Sunday give a talk about the disused lock-up for

“They would be delivered to the front gate in a black maria, unloaded at the top of the stairs, and over there were storerooms where they used to give out clothes. They took all their measurements in the room at the end.“Then they would move up the stairs into the bottom of the chapel, beneath which was the men’s bath, and that’s where the doctor would check them over, fumigate them and then send them off to the seven radiating cell wings.

“Women had a separate cell block and baths but they were on the same site, which was quite unusual for jails. Now a lot of students come and do artworks down here.”It now functions as the much-loved site of the National Art School. Instead of prisoners, the maze of buildings accommodates galleries, sound and vision studios and sculpture and ceramic workshops. The postgrad show showcasing the students’ work will be on in the galleries during the open day. headtopics.com

Walk into the tunnel through which the condemned once passed – notables included bushranger Captain Moonlite, outlaw Jimmy Governor and the last woman hanged in NSW – Louisa Collins (two husbands died of arsenic poisoning). Bush poet Henry Lawson was a regular prisoner who wrote that the compact cells felt like a sandstone coffin.A second dark and damp tunnel is sealed off but once joined the cells with Darlinghurst courthouse.

The 1870 morgue with its skull and cross bones over a peeling bottle-green door is still here. Seventy-five men and one woman were dispatched at the gallows, which at one time were erected outside the perimeter in Forbes Street to better facilitate public viewing.There was also a lot of illness. Apart from those who were hanged, a further 500 died at the site during incarceration through illnesses including TB.With its past, it is no wonder there are tales of unexplained events. headtopics.com

