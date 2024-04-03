The British comedian on what makes them chuckle online, including Kitty Flanagan, Celeste Barber and Lisa Kudrow bloopers from Friends hh – the internet! She’s a tricky beast. We love her and we hate her. Yet occasionally (every day, several times a day), she serves us up something so laugh-out-loud funny that we simply HAVE to forward it on to a pal, who will reply with a cry laughing emoji having not watched it, with no intention to ever watch it. Celeste Barber owns the format of parody.
Everything she does is hilarious and also, dare I say it, educational?This article includes content provided by TikTok. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content,I find hysterical laughter hilarious. There is something particularly infectious and joyful about Lisa Kudrow breaking character on the set of Friends. Enjoy.This article includes content provided by TikTo
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »