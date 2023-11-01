The Block judges’ surprising prediction

Shaynna, who is the longest-serving permanent judge on the reality show, confessed that she would be “shocked” if Steph and Gian didn’t walk away as winners. “As we know the best doesn’t always win, but I would be shocked if House 4 does not win,” she told Channel Nine.

“The quality, the sense of calm and architectural attention to detail shows Steph and Gian have created the ultimate luxury and it truly makes it one of the best houses on The Block.” Palmer agreed with his co-star, saying that House Four has the advantage as the biggest per square metre ratio.

“So, with dollars per square metre ratio as your metric, you can assume that House 4 will sell for more,” he said. “That may also mean they have a higher reserve which then may not mean they sell for the highest profit... but we will only find out reserves on auction night.”

However, Fox went on to throw in a curveball, suggesting that it could come down to a nail-biting race between House Four and House Five. Sadly Kirsty doesn't look set to walk away a winner in any senses of the word from this year's series. Picture from Channel Nine.

"Based on their land size, I think House 4 or 5 will sell for the highest amount. And they have also won the rooms that really sell houses: being master bedrooms and kitchens," he said.Guest judge Dave Franklin also agreed, putting House Four firmly at the top of his list, saying: "If I had to rank them, I'd go 4, then 2, then 1 … and then 5 and 3. Of course, I am including all the gardens, and the turn-key result."

