The Best-Selling Beauty Products of 2023

It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time for a look back at what we’ve been reading, buying, watching and shopping in 2023. One of my favourite lists to always check through is the most popular beauty products. In honour of the end of the year, leading beauty retailer Adore Beauty have shared the best-selling beauty buys of 2023.

From an under $30 shampoo that infuses hair with a heavenly smell, to the $38 K-Beauty product that took TikTok by storm for giving us glassier, more hydrated skin, below are your top picks. 1. K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask, $99.50 It’s expensive, but it’s the GOAT for a reason. K18’s Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask ($99.50) promises to transform even the most damaged and dry of hair. Unlike regular conditioner, you apply two to three pumps outside of the shower to towel-dried locks and leave it in the hair — where it gets to work within just four minutes. The K18 peptide (the product’s star ingredient) works to mimic the structure of the hair’s natural keratin in order to boost moisture and promote thicker hai





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthony Albanese outlines government's challenges and opportunities for 2023Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discusses the challenges and opportunities his government faces in 2023, including the international economic situation, national security, climate change, and promoting fairness in society.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on RecordScientists have confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year on record. Global average sea surface temperatures remained at record-high levels throughout the year, reaching the highest value on record in July. Experts attribute the unprecedented temperatures to marine heatwaves.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Federal Politics in 2023: A Year in ReviewA look back at the major events and debates in Australian federal politics in 2023, including the rejection of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and controversial statements by a Coalition spokesperson.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

First Plus-Size Miss Universe Contestant Opens Up About Body ShamingThe first plus-size woman to land a top slot in the beauty contest has revealed the “very cruel” messages she receives about her body. Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garrett, 22, who competed in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, opened up about her struggles with weight gain, saying she wants to inspire others to love and accept themselves.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Cookbooks for Christmas: A Gift Worth SharingThree great Australian cookbooks published for the 2023 Christmas season that pass the “good enough to give you” test.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

The Best Beach Umbrellas for Summer 2024Choosing the right beach umbrella is vital for protecting yourself and prolonging your day at the beach. Here are the best beach umbrellas for summer 2024, including the popular CoolCabana Beach Shelter.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »