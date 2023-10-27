‘The best horse wins’: Shayne O’Cass breaks down Cox Plate odds

Daily Telegraph’s Shayne O’Cass says “usually the best horse wins” on the Cox Plate field at Melbourne’s Moonee Valley racecourse.

“12 horses – only six of them have raced at Moonee Valley so six haven’t, and only three of those six that have been there have won,” Mr O’Cass said.“A lot of great horses have won at Cox Plate but a lot of good horses have been beaten by the layout and how the race is run.”

Favourites for the Cox Plate have a 41 per cent win rate and favourites starting at less than $2 have a 70 per cent winning strike rate. “If you’re backing Romantic Warrior on Bet365, I think he’s about $3.60, you’ve got a 41 per cent chance of winning.” headtopics.com

