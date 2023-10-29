The Best Australian Swimwear Brands for Every Lifestyle

The best Australian swimwear brands are ones that design for our lifestyles – there are brands that create tough, supportive swimwear that can withstand a barrage of ocean waves, through to skimpy, strappy fashion styles you can easily throw a sarong or denim shorts over to hit the cafe or bar scene. Either way, Australian swimwear brands understand that a swimming session is a daylong affair, and our bikinis and one-pieces need to function accordingly.

With hundreds of swimwear brands available, it’s impossible to test every one out there. To help you find the best one we tested a few well-known brands at different price points. In addition, our shopping team read hundreds of customer reviews and looked at test results and ratings from product review sites to find the best swimwear brand from premium to budget to help you find the right one for your summer.

Yes, they’re expensive but considering the amount of time I have spent over the years trying to find swimmers that work for me, they’re 100 per cent worth it in my eyes. Do yourself a favour. You won’t regret it.This is far from your average one piece. Inspired by 90s swimwear, it features a high cut that offers mid rear coverage, a flattering square neckline and a built in underwire bra. headtopics.com

I’ve had a black bikini from them for years now and every summer I bring it out and it’s like brand new. I love the way it hugs and supports my body in all the right places plus it’s seriously so chic.If you’re looking for a chic one-piece, the square style is the one to go for. It has a gorgeous low back and is made from stretch nylon so it sculpts your silhouette without feeling restrictive. Plus the square neckline is super flattering.

“Women are loving the shapes and styles from these eras as they celebrate curves,” she says. High-cut bikini bottoms are the standout trend making their return, says Stephanie, which she loves as they are not only “stylish” but also “flattering for various body types”.There is no one size fits all rule for women with larger busts when it comes to swimwear. Stephanie says that it largely depends on the individual and is a personal and nuanced decision. headtopics.com

