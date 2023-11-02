The Beatles' turn to AI for final song

Then in 1995, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison decided to try to make something of the song titled 'Now and Then'.RINGO: When we started Now and Then, it was very difficult because John was sort of hidden in a way.

So, without the technological advancements to separate John's voice from the piano, Now And Then was shelved. But fast-forward to 2022, Paul and Ringo heard about a movie being made where artificial intelligence was being used to separate sound tracks to isolate voices."During the course of Get Back, we were paying a lot of attention to the technical restoration that ultimately led us to develop a technology which allows us to take any soundtrack and split all the different components into separate tracks based on machine learning.

But although Beatles fans and music lovers will likely welcome the nostalgia of hearing a new record with the voice of John Lennon, artificial intelligence experts say this kind of restoration has been happening for a long time."I think it's quite exciting. I think it's very interesting the way that they've done it is respectful and interesting.

