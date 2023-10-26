The Beatles announce their final ever song, 'Now and Then', made with a little help from AI

will release their "final ever" song at 1am next Friday, Australian time, over 43 years after the passing of singer and the song's writerMany fans assumed that song would be Now and Then, a recording that featured on demo cassettes labelled 'For Paul' that Lennon's widow Yoko Ono passed on to McCartney in 1994.

The year after those tapes emerged, The Beatles released Free As A Bird, their first new material in 25 years at the time. It was through technology of the time that the three remaining members of The Beatles turned Lennon's demo into a full song. Another new song, Real Love followed a few months later.Now And Then was on those tapes, however its sound quality was deemed too poor for release.

Peter Jackson and his team, who made the 2021 Beatles docuseries Get Back with help from machine audio-learning technology, used the technology to isolate Lennon's voice and piano parts, making it possible to clean up the vocal to bring it up to scratch.What The Beatles: Get Back will show is that all the elements of the band's break-up were there in January 1969, along with the good things. But as history tell us, sooner or later something had to give.

"It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us," Starr said.The recording will also feature guitar and bass parts that George Harrison had recorded for the song when it originally surfaced in the mid-90s.

"Back in 1995, after several days in the studio working on the track, George felt the technical issues with the demo were insurmountable and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track to a high enough standard," George's widow Olivia Harrison said.

"If he were here today, Dhani and I know he would have wholeheartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of 'Now And Then'."

