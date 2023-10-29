The Bears to Lodge Proposal for NRL Expansion

The Bears are reportedly set to lodge a former proposal to the NRL, putting forward their case to become the league’s 18th team.is reporting the Bears have put in two years of ground work ahead of their historic push, with a plan to be sent to NRL powerbrokers in the next fortnight.
The submission will reportedly involve the entire Pacific region, encompassing Tonga, Samoa, Cooks Islands, Fiji and parts of New Zealand in their bid as well as Papua New Guinea.The Bears would also base themselves in Sydney, with a handful of games per season to be played at the famous North Sydney Oval.
“We would love to incorporate the Pacific and we are absolutely passionate about embracing some of those territories that would do very well with what the Bears have to offer,” Bears chairman Daniel Dickson said. headtopics.com
“We will put forward our proposal in the coming weeks. The Bears would very much embrace those rugby league heartlands and hope we could be part of the NRL’s expansion plans.”Sign up now!!“There is so much work to be done in those places and the expanding franchise has to be willing to think that this isn’t just an 18th team,” Dickson said.“The current Pacific Championships proves the game needs to consider expansion into multiple territories, not potentially just one.
“Not only do people want to see the Bears return to top flight rugby league, we also have a strong desire to be a successful partner in developing the Pacific nations, who would require the skill and expertise of a club with the heritage we have.” headtopics.com
The Bears also have a fallback option, with Perth a possible base should the NRL knock back a bid to expand in to the Pacific.