While many of Saturday’s Cox Plate contenders were dining out at the Valley’s Breakfast with the Best on Tuesday, small-time Cranbourne trainer Enver Jusufovic was measuring feed for his boutique stable of horses.

“It’s like when I do go to the races, I like to wander off on my own and watch it near the public,” Jusufovic says. Horses like Gunsynd (1972) and Bonecrusher (1986) come to mind when he’s asked his favourite Cox Plate winners.“I used to sneak under the fence, and they had a betting ring on the inside of the running rail as well, and I’d get an old lady to put a bet on for me. It was certainly a passion of mine, I really enjoyed it.”

“I got a job as a driver at Four ‘N’ Twenty pies, and was there for about four years. But they were really good to me, the people were great, and I believed in the product. Last night I had a Four ‘N’ Twenty pie, I enjoy it.” headtopics.com

“I met Mick Bell at a milk bar, he actually worked for Tip Top at the time. He had his picnic licence and we got chatting. He said, ‘Why don’t you come out one day?’,” Jusufovic says. “There was doubt,” he says. “Although I put a nom in early days, it was more I suppose to keep the owners happy that there was a goal at the end of the spring, if by chance he does have success in the preparation.“It’s just important that I have this horse right. He’s still maturing, even though he’s a five-year-old. If you don’t do it properly, he will lose muscle tone, so it takes a lot of care before he works and a lot of care after he works, and a lot of care in the afternoon.

