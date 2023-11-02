The Australian content reaching tens of millions of people around the world, outside traditional platforms

He says twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have been funded by Screen Australia since 2015, creating content on their YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 1.1 billion views.Mr Mason said one of the benefits of posting content to social platforms is the immediate reactions from viewers and the RackaRacka twins are good at capitalising on that.
"So, they hear and see what's working, what isn't working, and that really informs their stylistic and creative choices. Making it big on social media can, lead to opportunities and recognition in other formats and the RackaRacka brothers are a good example of that too with the success of their 2023 feature film"And it's become one of the most talked about films of the year with huge directors like Jordan Peele and Peter Jackson saying it's the best thing they've seen.
Glitch Productions released a pilot episode of The Amazing Digital Circus two weeks ago and it's already racked up 55 million views with a single episode of their Meta Runner series garnering almost 30 million views.Actor Chloe Bayliss has turned a bunch of "horrendous" dating stories into an exciting new series called Next which is rolling out on TikTok. It's another example of creatives choosing social media as the platform to launch their work.
Expenditure on online drama and other content that has first been released on social media or emerging online services has increased by 74 per cent since 2021-22 and the number of titles that entered production in 2022-23 was double the previous year.
