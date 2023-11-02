The Australian content reaching tens of millions of people around the world, outside traditional platforms

He says twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have been funded by Screen Australia since 2015, creating content on their YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 1.1 billion views.Mr Mason said one of the benefits of posting content to social platforms is the immediate reactions from viewers and the RackaRacka twins are good at capitalising on that.

"So, they hear and see what's working, what isn't working, and that really informs their stylistic and creative choices. Making it big on social media can, lead to opportunities and recognition in other formats and the RackaRacka brothers are a good example of that too with the success of their 2023 feature film"And it's become one of the most talked about films of the year with huge directors like Jordan Peele and Peter Jackson saying it's the best thing they've seen.

Glitch Productions released a pilot episode of The Amazing Digital Circus two weeks ago and it's already racked up 55 million views with a single episode of their Meta Runner series garnering almost 30 million views.Actor Chloe Bayliss has turned a bunch of "horrendous" dating stories into an exciting new series called Next which is rolling out on TikTok. It's another example of creatives choosing social media as the platform to launch their work.

Expenditure on online drama and other content that has first been released on social media or emerging online services has increased by 74 per cent since 2021-22 and the number of titles that entered production in 2022-23 was double the previous year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Star-Studded Casts in Fargo, Australia, Australian Epic, and The CrownJuno Temple, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Andrew Hansen, and Imelda Staunton are featured in various TV shows and movies. The adaptation of Anthony Doerr's novel is visually stunning, while The Crown's final season covers significant events during Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Aussie state weighs up new bin taxSouth Australia is weighing up whether to charge Australian households per kilogram of waste they produce.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: Australian Home Values Expected to Reach Record HighAustralian home values are predicted to reach a record high within weeks, potentially leading to the Reserve Bank raising interest rates for the first time in five months.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Average House Prices in Australia Reach Record Levels in OctoberAccording to PropTrack, average house prices in Australia have reached record levels for the month of October, with a 0.36% increase compared to the previous month and a 4.93% increase for the year to date. The best performing capital city is Perth, with a 10.9% increase, followed by Adelaide with a 9% increase, Sydney with a 7.5% increase, and Melbourne and the ACT with relatively flat growth. However, apartment prices across the country have shown more subdued growth.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: South Australian Pub Faces Backlash for Matthew Perry-Themed CocktailA South Australian pub has received criticism on social media for introducing a cocktail named after Matthew Perry's famous Friends character, Chandler Bing, shortly after the actor's death.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕